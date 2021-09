Zalmai Khan Achakzai, FB id Zalmai Rahimi, an Afghan Air-force Technician was beheaded in front of his wife and two kids in Herat province yesterday. Still no reaction of any amount from the int’l community on Taliban’s crimes & HR violations. @hrw @amnesty @UNHumanRights pic.twitter.com/n5KL2EZG6k

— Majeed Qarar (@MajeedQarar) September 16, 2021