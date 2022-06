8am: On June 18, 2022, the Taliban group had launched house-to-house search operations in Khair Khana area, 15th district in Kabul during which they had reportedly arrested about 150 Panjshiri youths. Now, it is reported that the Taliban have resumed a second round of house-to-house search operations after this area in Karte Parwan, 2nd district of Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).