This incident took place on Monday (August 8th) in the Dara-e Abdullahkhel neighborhood, Dara district of Panjshir province. The 37-year-old woman has severely been beaten up and her arm was broken by Taliban forces for rejecting a Taliban fighter's marriage proposal. There have previously been reports indicating that Taliban affiliates forcibly marry women in remote villages and districts of Afghanistan.