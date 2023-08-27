Taliban bans women from Band-e-Amir visits amid global outcry

Khaama: The Taliban administration, disregarding the international outrage stemming from the “oppressive” restrictions imposed on the lives, work, and education of women in Afghanistan, has continued to intensify these limitations. In the latest instance, as per the directive of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice of the Taliban, women are not allowed to visit Band-e-Amir’s attractions. Khalid Hanafi, the acting Minister of the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in the Taliban administration, during his visit to the Bamyan province on Saturday, held discussions with religious scholars. He conveyed that until the formulation of “principles,” women are not allowed to visit Band-e Amir National Park. Click here to read more (external link).

Related