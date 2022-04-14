Taliban Bans Use of Tie at Public and Private Schools

8am: In a letter, the Taliban’s Acting Ministry of Education has banned the use of ties by teachers and students in public and private schools. The letter is sent to the public and private schools on Sunday, April 10. The Taliban has made a hell out of the country by imposing certain baseless restrictions on the basis of vague religious arguments, which are already rejected by the Islamic States’ Councils. They have called on the Taliban several times to cope with the realities of time and avoid miss interpreting the religion. Click here to read more (external link).