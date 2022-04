8am: Recently, sources in Kabul have reported that Taliban Intelligence Department has banned the broadcast of Iranian shows via Tamadon TV. Tamadon TV belongs to Mohsehni Family, a Pashtun Shia family from Kandahar. The motive behind these recent decisions of Taliban is not clear. This is the second TV channel show being banned by Taliban within the past two weeks. Click here to read more (external link).

Related