Taliban Ban Shia-Sunni Marriages in Badakhshan’s Nusay District

8am: In the announcement issued by the Taliban-appointed district governor in Nusay district of Badakhshan province, it is stated: “Regarding religious and ideological considerations, all ethnic groups in the territory of this district are instructed that from now on, no one from Sunni followers will be allowed to give a daughter to a Shia follower, nor a Shia Muslim can give a daughter to a Sunni Muslim. Some citizens see this decision as discrimination and as fueling intolerance and prejudice among religious groups. Click here to read more (external link).