Taliban-Backed Kuchis to Create a Humanitarian Crisis in Parts of Afghanistan

8am: After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, armed nomads from eastern and southern provinces and even Pakistan have entered parts of the Hazarajat. The nomads, who have the full support of the Taliban and are fully armed, claim ownership of the people’s lands and are destroying farms. Residents of some areas in Maidan Wardak and Ghazni provinces report that they have nothing left to harvest this year and that all their crops have been destroyed by nomads. It is also reported that nomads have harassed Uzbek and Turkmen people in the northern city of Jawzjan. Simultaneously with the harassment of the people by nomads, there has been controversy and even armed clashes in several provinces, especially in Parwan province. Click here to read more (external link).