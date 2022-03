8am: It is has been for six months that local Taliban authorities in Helmand province have reportedly detained Sayed Gul, known as Khaksar Alizai, a local commander in the Kajaki district of the province. Though the Taliban have announced a general amnesty, the former soldiers, government officials, and those who have worked with foreign alliances have not been safe so far for the last six months. They are either killed or imprisoned. Click here to read more (external link).