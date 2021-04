Tolo News: The head of the Afghan intelligence agency, Ahmad Zia Saraj, at a session with MPs on Sunday said that Taliban attacks have increased by 24% following the signing of the Doha agreement last year, adding that the group has launched 20,600 attacks since last March. Saraj said that the Taliban has not made any changes in their ideology and that the Turkey conference will not have the expected results. Click here to read more (external link).