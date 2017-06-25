Taliban attack security post in Afghanistan’s Herat, 10 killed

Press TV / June 25, 2017

The Taliban militants have attacked a security post in Afghanistan’s Herat province, killing at least 10 policemen and wounding another three.

Jelani Farhad, the spokesman for the governor of the western province, said the militants carried out the deadly assault late Saturday.

The official added that at least five militants were also killed in the ensuing gun battle.

On Thursday, over 30 people were killed in a powerful blast at a bank in Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern province of Helmand. The bombing targeted the New Kabul Bank branch, where members of Afghan security forces had gathered to collect their pay.

On June 20, gunmen attacked Afghan troops working at the largest US military base in Afghanistan. Eight soldiers were killed. The attack was carried out near the Bagram Airbase in Shah Kah village.

In April, the Taliban announced the start of its annual spring offensive against Afghan security forces and US-led foreign troops across the country. The militant group has stepped up offensives in various parts of Afghanistan over the past few months.

Several civilians and members of Afghan security forces have been killed in recent years in US-led airstrikes allegedly targeting hideouts used by militants.

Afghanistan has been gripped by insecurity since the United States and its allies invaded the country as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror in 2001. Many parts of the country remain plagued by militancy despite the presence of foreign troops.

Over the past 16 years, the Taliban militants have been conducting terrorist attacks across the country, killing and displacing civilians.

In addition, the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, which is mainly active in Syria and Iraq, has recently managed to take recruits from Afghan Taliban defectors.

