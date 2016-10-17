Taliban attack kills senior security official in W. Afghanistan

QALA-E-NAW, Afghanistan, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) — A senior security official Brigadier Abdul Qadir lost his life after Taliban militants ambushed his motorcade in the western Badghis province with Qala-e-Naw as its capital, 555 km northwest of Kabul on Monday, provincial police chief Abdul Rauf Taj said.

“Brigadier Abdul Qadir the commander of Special Force of National Directorate for Security was on way to Qadis district when a group of Taliban rebels set ambush and killed him on the spot,” Taj told Xinhua.

Without furnishing more details, the official added that two attackers were also killed in the firefight lasted for a while.

