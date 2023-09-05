Taliban Assault Residents and Torch Their Motorcycles in Ghor Province

8am: In a recent incident, Taliban fighters carried out a violent attack in Ghor Province, brutally assaulting several residents and setting their motorcycles ablaze, as reported by local sources. One local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that the Taliban fighters had been personally gathering yam plants from the mountains and profiting from their sale. However, this activity has been met with resistance from the local residents, resulting in confrontations and violence against the populace. Yam, a plant commonly found in the mountainous terrain of Ghor Province, has been exploited by the Taliban in recent years to manufacture a type of methamphetamine known as “shisha.” Click here to read more (external link).