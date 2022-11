8am: The Taliban arrested him on Tuesday night, November 22, in Maimana, the capital of Faryab province, and transferred him to Kabul. His name is Abdul Karim, a national security officer of the former government, and he is a resident of Tekli Khaneh, the third district of Maimana city. This is not the first case the Taliban harass, arrest and torture former security officials. Click here to read more (external link).