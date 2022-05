8am: Over the past week, the Taliban rebels have arrested 35 Panjshiri residents in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and taken them to an unknown location, sources confirm. As reported, some of these Panjshiri residents were sitting in front of their friend’s house. Suddenly, a number of the Taliban members raid them using a private vehicle. They are taken to an unknown location and no information on their whereabouts is available. Click here to read more (external link).