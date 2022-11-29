Taliban Arrest Two Former Security Forces Members in Jawzjan Province

8am: Local sources told Hasht-e Subh that last evening, a special unit of the Taliban intelligence forces entered the city of Shaberghan from Balkh and arrested Lieutenant General Mohammad Azim and Omaidullah. So far, the motive behind their arrest is not clear and there is no information about their fate and whereabouts. Similarly, the Taliban forces arrested three soldiers of the former government two weeks ago from Shaberghan city, and so far there is no news about their fate. Click here to read more (external link).