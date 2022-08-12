Taliban Arrest Six Residents of Panjshir Province in House-to-House Search Operations in Kabul

8am: Sources in Kabul report the start of house-to-house search operations by the Taliban for the second time. The Taliban started a house-to-house raid on Thursday (August 11th) in the Gozargah and Dehmzang neighborhoods of ​​Kabul and continued until the evening of the same day. Sources add that the Taliban have arrested six residents of Dara Abdullahkhel and Pojawa of Dara district of Panjshir province during a house-to-house search operation in Kabul. Sources add that the detained people are civilians and do not have an affiliation with any group. Click here to read more (external link).