8am: Sources speaking to Hasht-e Subh state that the Taliban detained the university professor, Jabir Jobran, on Wednesday, April 19, on charges of collaboration with the National Resistance Front (NRF). Jobran, who is the head of the Faculty of Sharia Law at the State University of Panjshir, was reportedly not affiliated with any group, but the Taliban had threatened him on several occasions. Click here to read more (external link).