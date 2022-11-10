Taliban Arrest and Torture Several Former Soldiers and Officials in Samangan

8am: According to sources, in recent days, the Taliban have arrested several officials and security personnel of the former government in Samangan. Taliban have not been committed to any promise they have made to the people and international community. The employees, particularly the members of the security forces of the former government have been the primary targets of the Taliban across the country. They have tortured, humiliated, killed and taken away with no clear fate. Click here to read more (external link).