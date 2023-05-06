Taliban Arrest and Beat Dozens of Protesting Farmers in Farah Province

8am: Sources told Hasht-e Subh that some farmers went to the province’s agriculture department on Wednesday, May 3, and protested. These farmers asked the Taliban’s agriculture department to collaborate with them in controlling the prices of their crops in the markets and to manage the price fluctuations throughout the day, which often drop from 100 to 20 Afghanis. However, the Taliban not only did not pay attention to their protests and requests but also transferred these farmers by military vehicles to the security observatory in Farah. Sources say that during the four-hour detention by the Taliban, these farmers were also beaten. Click here to read more (external link).