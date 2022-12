8am: Taliban fighters arrested at least 6 residents of Dara district in Panjshir and Kabul provinces on the accusations of collaborating with NRF forces and took them to an unknown location, sources confirmed to Hasht-e Subh on late Monday (December 5th). According to reports, a high school teacher in Rokha district of Panjshir Province has recently died after being tortured in Taliban custody. Click here to read more (external link).