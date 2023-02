8am: According to information from sources in the area, the Taliban detained approximately 50 individuals who were civilians from Pamir village in Dara district on Wednesday. As reported by sources, the individuals who were arrested consisted of minors, adolescents, and elderly men. Following every armed confrontation in Panjshir, it is common for members of the Taliban to detain, inflict physical pain upon, and intimidate individuals. Click here to read more (external link).