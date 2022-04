8am: Local sources in Bamiyan province have confirmed that the Taliban insurgents have arrested 11 women accused of disrupting the support program arranged by the Taliban in the center of the province. The women were arrested on Saturday, April 2. The sources told Hasht-e Subh that three of the arrested women are charged with taking down the banners and eight others are arrested on charges of disrupting the program. Click here to read more (external link).