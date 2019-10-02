Taliban are Pakistan’s proxy, Afghanistan would never accept to be ruled by Pakistanis: NSA Mohib

1TV: “If we didn’t accept the Soviet rule – superpower – it would be beyond imagination to accept the proxy of a backward country which has a hard time feeding its own people,” Mohib said speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations, a US think tank in New York. Mohib welcomed US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel talks with the Taliban saying the Taliban are not ready to make peace with anybody. “They are ready to take Afghanistan over and return their regime. They had been preparing their victory speeches,” Mohib said. Click here to read more (external link).