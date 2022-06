8am: Simultaneously with the escalation of the clashes in Panjshir, the Taliban’s supreme leader has recently appointed Mohammad Nasim Noori as a new governor for the province, local sources reported. The new appointed governor for Panjshir is from Helmand province and a Pashtun, according to sources. Taliban members have not yet provided details on his appointment and the motives behind this move. Click here to read more (external link).

