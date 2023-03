8am: Sources informed Hasht-e Subh on Friday that Abdul Mujib was taken into custody in Kabul city five days ago by the Taliban intelligence on allegations of abusing official powers, financial and administrative corruption, and immorality crimes. Contradictory reports suggest that Abdul Mujib may have been apprehended for colluding with ISKP, with explosives allegedly discovered in his possession at the time of his arrest. Click here to read more (external link).