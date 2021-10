8am: Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman and deputy minister of information and culture, said that on Tuesday night, October 6, Taliban forces carried out a campaign on an ISKP base in the Paghman district of Kabul. According to Mujahid, four members of ISKP group were arrested in the operation, which was carried out by special units of the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

Related