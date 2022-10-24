Taliban Announces Killing Nearly 40 Resistance Front Members in Northeastern Afghanistan

Khaama: Local Taliban officials in the northeastern Afghan province of Badakhshan said that as a result of an operation, they killed 38 members of the opposition, National Resistance Front (NRF), and arrested 78 others. Following the reports of heavy clashes in Badakhshan and allegations of mass human rights violations, Moizuddin Ahmadi, the Taliban Director of Information and Culture for Badakhshan confirmed the operation over the last week and stated that 8 Taliban members are killed and wounded. Furthermore, according to sources, the Ansarullah armed group has assisted the Taliban in the confrontations in Badakhshan. Click here to read more (external link).

