Khaama: According to Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for the Taliban Ministry of Commerce and Industry, products including gasoline, diesel, gas, and wheat will be purchased at a "special discount" in Russian currency. According to the agreement, Russia will supply a million tons of petrol, one million tons of diesel, 500,000 tons of liquefied gas, and two million tons of wheat to Afghanistan, said the Taliban official…