Taliban Allows Internet Cafes to Reopen in Herat but Banned Women from Entering

8am: Sources on Sunday, April 9, told Hast-e Subh that the Taliban gave permission for the operation of internet cafes in Herat on the condition that women are not allowed to enter. The Taliban’s morality police have warned internet cafe owners in Herat to “start their businesses, but not allow girls and boys under the age of 15 to enter.” The Taliban has also warned that if women and boys under the age of 15 are present, these internet cafes will be closed again. Click here to read more (external link).

Taliban War on Afghan Women