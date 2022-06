8am: Local sources in Maidan Wardak province have confirmed that the Taliban group has seized the aid package and has distributed it to its members, which was the rights of Bamiyan residents. According to reliable sources, more than 100 Taliban members, who are the main residents of Maidan Wardak and whose duties are in Bamiyan province, have transported several food and non-food trucks from Bamiyan to Maidan Wardak province. Click here to read more (external link).