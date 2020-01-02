Taliban Agrees to Short-Term Reduction of Violence: Source

Tolo News: The Taliban’s leadership will commit to reduce violence once a peace deal is signed with the US, said sources close to the group on Thursday amid a spate of attacks across the country. The reduction of violence will include a halt in conducting suicide attacks—and other kinds of attacks– in major cities, and the Taliban will not block major highways, according to sources. Some senior members of the Taliban who recently traveled from Doha to Pakistan have returned to Doha, but they have not yet shared the outcome of their discussions with the US side, sources said. Click here to read more (external link).

