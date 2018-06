VOA News | June 21, 2018: Afghan Taliban fighters roamed around the cities across Afghanistan during the three-day armistice and celebrated the Eid festival with Afghan soldiers and civilians. During the feasts, Taliban insurgents and Afghan security forces were seen hugging and taking selfies, which reportedly angered some senior leaders of the group, but later was played down. Zabihullah Ghazi in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, and Mohammad Habibzada in Washington report.