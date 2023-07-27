Taliban Afghan Acting Foreign Minister To Meet US Officials in Doha

Khaama: According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan on Thursday, a delegation led by the acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, will travel to Doha at the end of this month to discuss related issues with the US officials. Meanwhile, the ministry said that the top priorities in these negotiations will be the release of Afghanistan’s frozen reserves, lifting sanctions and blacklists, and violating Afghanistan’s airspace. In addition, the delegation will also discuss bilateral relations with Qatar’s officials, the statement said. Click here to read more (external link).

