Taliban Adeptly Embrace Modern Technology Despite Clinging to Primitive Ethos

Michael Hughes: There are two very concerning trends recently observed about the new breed of Taliban fighter. The younger generation of Taliban have proven more adept than their predecessors at exploiting technology to wage war both on the physical field of battle and in the propaganda sphere. At the same time these Taliban millennials and post-millennials have proven to be even more radical and extremist than those of Mullah Omar's generation. In short, the Taliban are capitalizing on modern technological advances to spread a not-so-modern and oftentimes barbaric value system.