Taliban Abolishes Attorney General’s Office

Tolo News: The purpose of abolishing the AGO, according to Zabihullah Mujahid, Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson, is to prevent the congestion of departments. Mujahid said that the “Directorate of Supervision and Prosecution of Decrees and Orders” will monitor the implementation of the orders of the Islamic Emirate’s leader in both public and private institutions. Some legal experts believe that by restricting the Attorney General’s Office’s (AGO) authority, justice will not be properly implemented in the nation. “The supervision of discovery and investigation has been removed, the litigation has been removed; therefore, the Attorney General’s Office as a department for monitoring and prosecuting the orders and directions of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has limited authority,” said Abdul Shukor Dadras, a legal expert. Click here to read more (external link).