Tajikistan Says Three Militants Killed Crossing Border From Afghanistan

By RFE/RL’s Tajik Service

September 6, 2023

Tajikistan said it killed three members of a “terrorist group” who had crossed into the country from neighboring Afghanistan. The incident, announced on September 6 by the KDAM security service, was the second this year in the Central Asian country. The three crossed overnight on August 30, intending to “commit a terrorist act ahead of the Tajik national holiday” on September 9, the Kabar news agency quoted the KDAM as saying. The three, identified as natives of Tajikistan, were killed early on September 5. It wasn’t immediately possible to confirm the statement. The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan has stoked fears of instability in Tajikistan.

Copyright (c) 2023. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.