Tactical Contacts and Strategic Allies of the Islamic Republic of Iran

8am: Recent fluctuations in the relations between the Iranian government and the Taliban have sparked discussions among Afghans, as well as among politicians, analysts, and media activists. Speculations about the future of Iran’s relationship with the Taliban have emerged. Some argue that Iran made a mistake in defending the Taliban and is now seeking to rectify it. These arguments can be categorized into two groups: one suggesting that Iran’s support for the Taliban was temporary, perhaps even due to a miscalculation, and the other asserting that Iran’s support for the Taliban is deliberate and strategic. Click here to read more (external link).

