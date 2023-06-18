Sympathizers of the Taliban in Western Countries

8am: Support for the Taliban on social media, especially from individuals who are dissatisfied with living under Taliban control, is a glaring hypocrisy. If someone believes that this group deserves support, they should first choose to experience life under its rule themselves. If they are unwilling to subject themselves and their own families to Taliban governance but still advocate for millions of citizens in the country, they are caught in a hypocritical contradiction, and their morally reprehensible actions must be exposed. Silence in the face of such unethical conduct will only perpetuate and exacerbate this phenomenon, leading society deeper into misery. Click here to read more (external link).