Surge in Afghan women’s suicide rates amid adversity

Khaama: In 2011, the Thomson Reuters Foundation declared Afghanistan the “most dangerous place in the world to be a woman,” the head of Afghanistan’s UN mission said that the Taliban had turned Afghanistan into the worst place for women. Research by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and the United Nations reveals that Afghanistan has not been a favourable place for women, particularly in the past four decades, and the situation has worsened significantly under the interim Taliban government. Rising levels of despair among women and girls, as reported by Gallup, and an increase in women’s suicide rates, as reported by The Guardian, highlight the severe conditions imposed on women and girls in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).