Sunday Marks 500 Days Afghan Girls Kept From School

Tolo News: Female students in grade 6-12 still face an uncertain future as Sunday marks 500 days that schools have been closed for girls in those grades. The students said the closed schools have faced them with psychological problems and mental pressure. Click here to read more (external link).
