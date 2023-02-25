Suicide bomber killed outside Bank in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan Province

Khaama: A suicide bombing occurred on Friday outside a bank branch in Faizabad city, the provincial capital of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan Province. According to Muezuddin Ahmadi, the provincial director of the Taliban’s Media and Culture Department, the suicide bomber was shot down before he could reach the crowd assembled at the bank. Ahmadi continued, “No one was significantly hurt except for the attacker. There was not immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, said officials. Click here to read more (external link).