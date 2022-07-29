Suicide blast rocks Kabul International cricket stadium during a T20 match

Footage : There have been casualties in the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/wM7qMsVDpR — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) July 29, 2022

OpIndia: A suicide blast rocked the Kabul International Cricket stadium during the Shpageeza Cricket League T20, an IPL-like tournament held in the Afghan capital. All players were rushed inside a bunker following the blast. Multiple casualties have been reported from the stadium. Social media websites are rife with videos of the attack that took place in the Kabul International Cricket stadium. Click here to read more (external link).