Stubbornness on Both Sides Jeopardizes Peace: High Peace Council

Tolo News: The intractable stance of both the Afghan government and the Taliban towards the peace process is perilous, the High Peace Council (HPC) said on Tuesday, warning that the war could prevail if the Afghan government and the Taliban do not come up with preconditions for the peace process, particularly on the issue of a ceasefire. This comes a day after the Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid rejected media reports that the ruling council of the group had agreed to a temporary ceasefire that would eventually open the way for signing a peace deal between the group and the United States. Click here to read more (external link).

