Stop Detaining, Imprisoning Journalists: UN Chief

Khaama: On Wednesday, World Press Freedom Day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that “the world must stand with journalists as they stand for the truth.” On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the Afghanistan Journalists Centre (AFJC) released a report on the deteriorating situation of the media in Afghanistan, noting that violence cases against journalists have increased by 64% in the past year. The report shows that at least 213 incidents of violence, threats and detention of journalists have been recorded in the country from May 2022 to May 2023. The report revealed that one person was killed, 21 were injured, six people were physically harassed, 115 people were threatened, and 70 journalists were detained, of which at least two journalists, Murtaza Behbudi and Khairullah Parhar, are still in Taliban custody. Click here to read more (external link).

