Stanikzai urges US to reopen its embassy in Kabul

Ariana: Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, has called on the United States to reopen its embassy in Kabul. “Let us fulfill our responsibilities. Come and open your embassy. We take care of your security. When you come, other countries will do the same. Now, many countries are saying in private meetings with us that if America restores its relations with you, we will come immediately,” Stanikzai said while visiting the Afghan Consulate in Dubai. Click here to read more (external link).