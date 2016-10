Tolo News: A dissident Taliban faction led by Mullah Abdul Manan Niazi on Wednesday said that Pakistan made deliberate attempts to take the Afghan peace process hostage, adding that Taliban will no longer take directions from the Pakistani military generals. Referring to a recent peace agreement signed between the Afghan government and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar-led Hizb-e-Islami party, Niazi called the move a plot by Pakistan. Click here to read more (external link).