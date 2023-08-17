Speculating the Rationale Behind Turkey’s Decision to Host Mullah Baradar

8am: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Taliban’s Economy, traveled to Turkey on August 7th, leading a delegation. This was his first official trip abroad in his current position, with his previous trip being to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 16, 2022. During his visit to Abu Dhabi, he offered his condolences on the passing of Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, although this received little media coverage. However, his trip to Turkey, which was not announced beforehand, garnered significant attention from the media. In light of this, there are several points that can be discussed. Click here to read more (external link).

