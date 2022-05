Aamaj: Sources told Aamaj News that Taliban shot four youths, recently had been deported from Iran, accusing them of cooperation with the National Resistance Front forces in Katu-Bala village of Tagab district, Badakhshan. The sources added that youths did not have weapons, but they have been shot dead because of their kinship with Haji Habib, a former officer. Click here to read more (external link).

