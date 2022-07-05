Six Taliban Members Killed in Alleged Missile Attack by Liberation Front on Bagram Airport

8am: Afghanistan’s National Liberation Front – an anti-Taliban armed group – has announced that it has launched a missile attack on Bagram Airport in Parwan province. The front published a videotape and a newsletter, saying that the attack was carried out around 1:00 am on Monday (July 5th). Based on the claims, six Taliban soldiers have been killed and two others were wounded in the attack. It is mentioned in the newsletter that as a result of this attack, a military vehicle of the Taliban was also destroyed. Click here to read more (external link).

